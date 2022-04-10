Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,200 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLDU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

