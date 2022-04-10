AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.