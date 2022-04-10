Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.70.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after buying an additional 102,683 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.