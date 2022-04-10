Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,190,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,480,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

