Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,190,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,480,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.
About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)
Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
