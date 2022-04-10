Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 1.1%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,190,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,480,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CELZ Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.