Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.35 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

