Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.