Claudine Adamo Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $359.60 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.14. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.