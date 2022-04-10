Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 9,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Wireless by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

