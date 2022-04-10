Cwm LLC Takes $674,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,381.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,201.27 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,404.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,473.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

