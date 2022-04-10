Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.