Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,339 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

AN stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

