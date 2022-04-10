8,490 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.