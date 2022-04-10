Cwm LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock opened at $272.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.67. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $172.84 and a one year high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.