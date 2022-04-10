HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $487.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.38) to GBX 810 ($10.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

