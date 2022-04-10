Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

