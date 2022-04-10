Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Announce $6.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,216.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

