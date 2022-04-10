Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 841,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

