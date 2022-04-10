The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Western Union worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Western Union stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

