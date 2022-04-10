Cwm LLC Invests $799,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $228.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

