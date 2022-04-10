Cwm LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

