Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 6,344 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

