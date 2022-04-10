Cwm LLC Invests $848,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 79,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

