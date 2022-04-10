Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $261.48 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.