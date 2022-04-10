-$1.71 EPS Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Allakos posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Allakos has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

