Analysts Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). Surface Oncology reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SURF stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

