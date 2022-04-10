Redwire (NYSE:RDW) & Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Financial Contrast

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Redwire has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentus has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Redwire and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwire and Momentus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $137.60 million 2.73 -$61.54 million N/A N/A Momentus $330,000.00 986.82 $120.65 million N/A N/A

Momentus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Momentus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redwire and Momentus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Momentus has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.38%. Given Momentus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Summary

Redwire beats Momentus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

