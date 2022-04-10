Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

