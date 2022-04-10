Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Down 5%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.56 and last traded at $73.15. Approximately 4,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,096,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

