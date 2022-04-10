Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) PT Raised to $8.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.40 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $648.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

