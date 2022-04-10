Brokerages Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.