Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 15.8%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) traded down 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.07 and last traded at $40.88. 45,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 465,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $684,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,307 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,301. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.