Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Up 5.8%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.78. 2,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.