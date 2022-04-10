C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.02

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 97112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 345,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 996,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 465,818 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

