D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $362.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

