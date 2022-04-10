Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 54.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $237.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

