State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.08 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.