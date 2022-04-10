D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,027 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

