Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 5.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 3,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

