Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

RRC stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

