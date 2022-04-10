Head to Head Comparison: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Thryv and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32% Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $101.58 million $2.81 9.75 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.95 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -6.81

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Thryv has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Inuvo on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

