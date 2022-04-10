Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Up 4.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 16,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 734,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

