Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,223,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 403,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

