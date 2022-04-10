Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

