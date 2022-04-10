Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.