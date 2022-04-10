Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 23,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 402,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

