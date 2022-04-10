Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $304.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 40.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

