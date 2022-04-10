Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,350.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00.

AC opened at $37.56 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $828.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.