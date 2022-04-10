Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,771 shares of company stock worth $4,514,095. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

