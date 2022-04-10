Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $31.21

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.21, but opened at $29.99. Karooooo shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $673.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 4th quarter valued at $8,156,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

