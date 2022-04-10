Paul S. Dickson Sells 650 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $18,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $26.79 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.